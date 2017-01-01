Support your confused visitors automatically

Transform FAQs to bot in 5 minutes, for real.


LAUNCH A CHATBOT

21-day free trial. No coding required.

Stop answering repetitive questions.



Set up in 5 minutes

The process is so intuitive and easy to follow, your grandparents could figure it out! Check out this guide, or ask our chatbot for further information.

Multichannel support

Meet your customers on their channels. You can deploy Botdesk on your website, while Messenger and more are on the way.

50% issues resolved

Our AI algorithms are reliable and accurate. Update it for new questions, fine-tune variations, and garner even better results.

Insightful analytics

What are some popular questions your customers have? What pages are sparking the most questions? Inform your business with customer data.

See for yourself.




More features

Helping you succeed.


24/7 Customer support

Even when you're asleep or on holiday, Botdesk will be hard at work, delivering instant responses.

Customizable

Choose colors, shades, icons, and more, to make Botdesk's integration with your website aesthetic and seamless.

Analyze and retrain

Keep increasing the effectiveness of your bot by retraining it with more questions. Use the analytics dashboard to guide you.

No more live chat

Only online 9-5? Unavailable on weekends? Live chat is expensive, and not always effective - Botdesk is here to fix that for good.

Come and go freely

Experiment and implement for two weeks. You decide if it's worth it. But we guarantee you'll like it :)

Perfect for SMEs

Smart chatbots have only ever been available to big budget enterprises. We're making it accessible for everyone.

Try it out!

21-day free trial. No coding required.

Get started